Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Paysafe Limited(NYSE:PSFE)

In today’s recent session, 4,832,709 shares of the Paysafe Limited(NYSE:PSFE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.24, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.36 Billion. PSFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -91.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.61 Million.
Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Paysafe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Trading Information Today
Although PSFE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.44 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.1183 over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Paysafe Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -15% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 57.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.67%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 177 institutions, with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 34.08% of the shares, which is about 50Million shares worth $675Million.
Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 33.91% or 49.75 Million shares worth $671.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3057800 shares worth $34.31 Million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 1.58 Million shares worth around $17.69 Million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.