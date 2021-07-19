Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

In today’s recent session, 20,668,781 shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.(NYSE:NCLH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.22, and it changed around -$0.92 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.18 Billion. NCLH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.49, offering almost -55.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.47% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.81 Million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.99 for the current quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH): Trading Information Today

Although NCLH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.97 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.1985 over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCLH is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) projections and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.41 percent over the past six months and at a 24.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +28.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.8%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -466.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, and 55.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.93%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 714 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.24% of the shares, which is about 37.89 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.48% or 20.28 Million shares worth $559.59 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10255215 shares worth $282.94 Million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.87 Million shares worth around $244.73 Million, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.