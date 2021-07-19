Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)

In today’s recent session, 4,826,543 shares of the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.(NASDAQ:MTSL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.83 Million. MTSL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -104.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.94% since then. We note from Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MTSL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL): Trading Information Today

Instantly MTSL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.97- on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.2139 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.03 day(s).

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32%. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -679.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.79% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares, and 4.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.64%. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 160.2 Thousand shares worth $579.94 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.84% or 57.46 Thousand shares worth $208.02 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.