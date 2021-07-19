Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was -0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.99M. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -177.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.14% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 820.13K.
Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information
Instantly DOGZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4300 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.06% year-to-date, but still down -18.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -7.89% down in the 30-day period.
Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.40%.
DOGZ Dividends
Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.
Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 6.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.60%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 75390.0 shares worth $0.13 million.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.29% or 49220.0 shares worth $87611.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 49220.0 shares worth $81705.0, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares.