Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

In today’s recent session, 1,375,673 shares of the Aeva Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:AEVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around -$0.62 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92 Billion. AEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -140.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.44% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information Today

Although AEVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.39 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.2012 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +230.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.75% of Aeva Technologies, Inc. shares, and 26.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.34%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 20.48 Million shares worth $237.56 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 3.61% or 7.63 Million shares worth $88.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.