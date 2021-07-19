Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aev...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

In today’s recent session, 1,375,673 shares of the Aeva Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:AEVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around -$0.62 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92 Billion. AEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -140.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.44% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information Today

Although AEVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.39 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.2012 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +230.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.75% of Aeva Technologies, Inc. shares, and 26.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.34%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 20.48 Million shares worth $237.56 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 3.61% or 7.63 Million shares worth $88.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam