Future Outlook And Latch Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.02, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. LTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.70, offering almost -78.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.53% since then. We note from Latch Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 839.97K.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.48 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.89% year-to-date, but still down -11.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is -6.05% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTCH is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 09.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.49% of Latch Inc. shares, and 31.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.35%.