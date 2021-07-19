Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 16,119,984 shares of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc.(NYSE:FCX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.05, and it changed around -$1.15 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.32 Billion. FCX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.1, offering almost -43.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.19% since then. We note from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.03 Million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FCX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX): Trading Information Today

Although FCX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.31 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.1273 over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCX is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) projections and forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.78 percent over the past six months and at a 479.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2400% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 186.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.81 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to make $6.28 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.13 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 344.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.9% per year for the next five years.

FCX Dividend Yield

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 0.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, and 79.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.57%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is held by 1381 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.34% of the shares, which is about 136.81 Million shares worth $4.51 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.08% or 133.12 Million shares worth $4.38 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 41097743 shares worth $1.35 Billion, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 29.87 Million shares worth around $983.5 Million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.