Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $587.49M. FI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.44, offering almost -112.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.8% since then. We note from Frank’s International N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Frank’s International N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frank’s International N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) trade information

Instantly FI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.57% year-to-date, but still down -10.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is -27.27% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) estimates and forecasts

Frank’s International N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.93 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Frank’s International N.V. to make $109.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.70%.

FI Dividends

Frank’s International N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.34% of Frank’s International N.V. shares, and 57.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.86%. Frank’s International N.V. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.34% of the shares, which is about 41.77 million shares worth $148.27 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 6.94% or 15.8 million shares worth $56.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 19.53 million shares worth $69.32 million, making up 8.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 8.02 million shares worth around $28.46 million, which represents about 3.52% of the total shares outstanding.