Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 63,289,213 shares of the Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.23, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.78 Billion. F at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.45, offering almost -24.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.55% since then. We note from Ford Motor Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.08 Million.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): Trading Information Today

Although F has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.63 on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.0934 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

Ford Motor Company (F) projections and forecasts

Ford Motor Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.82 percent over the past six months and at a 158.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +65.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -70.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.84 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ford Motor Company to make $35.03 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $15.95 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 175.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 55.09% per year for the next five years.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 55.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.61%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1619 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.46% of the shares, which is about 292.62 Million shares worth $3.58 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.19% or 281.86 Million shares worth $3.45 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 110000000 shares worth $1.35 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 80.02 Million shares worth around $980.27 Million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.