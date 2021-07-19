Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 6,978,551 shares of the Five9, Inc.(NASDAQ:FIVN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $185.9, and it changed around $8.3 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.57 Billion. FIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $201.75, offering almost -8.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.03% since then. We note from Five9, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 387.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.15 Million.

Five9, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FIVN as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Five9, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN): Trading Information Today

Instantly FIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $189.3 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0175 over the last five days. On the other hand, Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $207, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIVN is forecast to be at a low of $160 and a high of $230. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) projections and forecasts

Five9, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.56 percent over the past six months and at a -8.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -25.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5%. Five9, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -771% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.6% per year for the next five years.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Five9, Inc. shares, and 100.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.99%. Five9, Inc. stock is held by 526 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.71% of the shares, which is about 9.86 Million shares worth $1.54 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.64% or 6.46 Million shares worth $1.01 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3720342 shares worth $581.6 Million, making up 5.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $291.48 Million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.