Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.05, and it changed around -$0.44 or -8.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. GSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.43, offering almost -27.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.08% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.33 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 207.93% year-to-date, but still down -19.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is -9.01% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -367.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSM is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 75.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 34.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 31 and September 06.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 26.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.39%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 68 institutions, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 4.35 million shares worth $16.46 million.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with 2.23% or 3.77 million shares worth $14.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $3.35 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.

