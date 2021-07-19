Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 5.08 million shares of the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) were traded, and its beta was -0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around -$0.44 or -14.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.40M. EVK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -208.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.26% since then. We note from Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 465.59K.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Instantly EVK has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.79 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.22% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is -3.24% down in the 30-day period.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.70%.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.10% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares, and 1.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.82%. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 98800.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.35% or 52000.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 27000.0 shares worth $72090.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 25000.0 shares worth around $66750.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.