Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $7.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.09M. ENVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.04, offering almost -659.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.57% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Instantly ENVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3600 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.52% year-to-date, but still down -15.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is -11.61% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Enveric Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.52 percent over the past six months and at a 49.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.30%.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.53% of Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares, and 5.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.04%. Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 0.56 million shares worth $1.73 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.85% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 56326.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.