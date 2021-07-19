Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 18,611,830 shares of the Energy Transfer LP(NYSE:ET) have been traded, and its beta is 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.25, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.91 Billion. ET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.55, offering almost -24.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.16% since then. We note from Energy Transfer LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.51 Million.

Energy Transfer LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ET as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET): Trading Information Today

Although ET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.49 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.1147 over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ET is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +94.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) projections and forecasts

Energy Transfer LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +35.76 percent over the past six months and at a 987.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 203.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Energy Transfer LP earnings are expected to decrease by -118% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.9% per year for the next five years.

ET Dividend Yield

Energy Transfer LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.3 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 6.3% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.85% per year.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Energy Transfer LP shares, and 38.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.91%. Energy Transfer LP stock is held by 817 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 131.59 Million shares worth $1.01 Billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 2.77% or 74.87 Million shares worth $575.02 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 66439475 shares worth $507.6 Million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 33.32 Million shares worth around $254.57 Million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.