Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.05, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.10M. DBGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.80, offering almost -74.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.55% since then. We note from Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.77 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 49.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.33% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.52%.

