Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) were traded, and its beta was 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.02M. DTSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.84, offering almost -73.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.95% since then. We note from Datasea Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.
Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information
Instantly DTSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.84 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.50% year-to-date, but still up 71.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is 50.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24210.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).
Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.70%.
DTSS Dividends
Datasea Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.
Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.85% of Datasea Inc. shares, and 0.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.02%. Datasea Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 38567.0 shares worth $0.13 million.
Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.07% or 15536.0 shares worth $50492.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 10484.0 shares worth $26419.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.