Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4,497,001 shares of the Credit Suisse Group AG(NYSE:CS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.59, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.35 Billion. CS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -55.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.23% since then. We note from Credit Suisse Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.98 Million.
Credit Suisse Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): Trading Information Today
Although CS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.09 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.0529 over the last five days. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CS is forecast to be at a low of $9.4 and a high of $15.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.4%. Credit Suisse Group AG earnings are expected to decrease by -20.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.2% per year for the next five years.
CS Dividend Yield
The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.14% per year.
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares, and 2.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.05%. Credit Suisse Group AG stock is held by 222 institutions, with Earnest Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 5.42 Million shares worth $69.43 Million.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 0.14% or 3.5 Million shares worth $44.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1052790 shares worth $13.74 Million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 561.22 Thousand shares worth around $7.32 Million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.