Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) were traded, and its beta was 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.3 or -8.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.21M. CRTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.57, offering almost -388.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.17% since then. We note from Creatd Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Instantly CRTD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.32% year-to-date, but still down -23.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -22.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 167.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.70%.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.58% of Creatd Inc. shares, and 5.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.06%. Creatd Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.20% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.44 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 42672.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.