Could Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $321.29M. AENZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -57.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.53% since then. We note from Aenza S.A.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 315.66K.

Aenza S.A.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AENZ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aenza S.A.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) trade information

Instantly AENZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.01% year-to-date, but still up 11.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) is 13.25% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AENZ is forecast to be at a low of $2.58 and a high of $2.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.63%. Aenza S.A.A. earnings are expected to increase by 86.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.96% per year for the next five years.

AENZ Dividends

Aenza S.A.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Aenza S.A.A. shares, and 6.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.92%. Aenza S.A.A. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.51% of the shares, which is about 4.38 million shares worth $10.43 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 1.79% or 3.12 million shares worth $7.43 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $2.5 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.