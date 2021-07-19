Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $5.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.75, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $770.59M. MCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -85.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.93% since then. We note from Contango Oil & Gas Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

Instantly MCF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.41 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.76% year-to-date, but still down -13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) is -19.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 128.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 103.90% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company to make $64.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.60%.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 22 and July 02.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.52% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, and 22.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.11%. Contango Oil & Gas Company stock is held by 129 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $34.83 million.

Luther King Capital Management, with 3.73% or 7.49 million shares worth $29.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $8.02 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $6.81 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.