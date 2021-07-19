Chico’s FAS Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CHS Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.85, and it changed around -$0.23 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $745.41M. CHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.29, offering almost -24.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.44% since then. We note from Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Chico’s FAS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CHS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Instantly CHS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.03 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 267.92% year-to-date, but still down -16.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 5.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHS is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Chico’s FAS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 207.89 percent over the past six months and at a 94.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 82.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $407.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Chico’s FAS Inc. to make $448.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.77%. Chico’s FAS Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 24 and August 30.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, and 77.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.56%. Chico’s FAS Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.13% of the shares, which is about 19.77 million shares worth $65.44 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 6.90% or 8.46 million shares worth $28.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 8.01 million shares worth $37.26 million, making up 6.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 4.01 million shares worth around $10.8 million, which represents about 3.27% of the total shares outstanding.