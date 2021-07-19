ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 5.15 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.96, and it changed around -$0.31 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.13B. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -115.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.45% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.06 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.48 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.71% year-to-date, but still down -17.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -26.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $54.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.23% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 69.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.48%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with RHO Capital Partners Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 25.06 million shares worth $669.0 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 4.49% or 13.75 million shares worth $367.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $34.63 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $24.51 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.