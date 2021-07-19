Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were traded, and its beta was 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.64, and it changed around -$3.22 or -7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. CLDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.42, offering almost -14.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.4% since then. We note from Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 790.31K.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLDX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.42 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.96% year-to-date, but still up 25.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 46.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLDX is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 126.03 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $685k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics Inc. to make $960k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.60%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.26% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 89.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.03%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 3.91 million shares worth $80.52 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.55% or 3.39 million shares worth $69.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $42.49 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $50.87 million, which represents about 4.59% of the total shares outstanding.