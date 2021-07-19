Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 53,281,080 shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc(NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.07, and it changed around -$0.85 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.84 Billion. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.52, offering almost -57.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.66% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.28 Million.
Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.24 for the current quarter.
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL): Trading Information Today
Although CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.56 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1572 over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $14.7 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +94.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) projections and forecasts
Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen 0 percent over the past six months and at a 23.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +43.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.9%, down from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to decrease by -405.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.06% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 51.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.94%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 1029 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 63.06 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion.
Public Investment Fund, with 5.22% or 50.83 Million shares worth $1.1 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15653429 shares worth $339.05 Million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.89 Million shares worth around $322.58 Million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.