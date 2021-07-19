Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4,631,730 shares of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company(NYSE:BMY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.18, and it changed around -$1.12 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.29 Billion. BMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.99, offering almost -2.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.25% since then. We note from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.88 Million.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BMY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY): Trading Information Today
Although BMY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $67.99 on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMY is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) projections and forecasts
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1.94 percent over the past six months and at a 15.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +17.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.5%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.33 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to make $11.59 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.13 Billion and $10.33 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.2%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.4%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company earnings are expected to decrease by -298.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.95% per year for the next five years.
BMY Dividend Yield
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.88% per year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, and 74.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock is held by 3007 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 196.67 Million shares worth $12.42 Billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 7.9% or 176.41 Million shares worth $11.14 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 63147724 shares worth $3.99 Billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 45.88 Million shares worth around $2.9 Billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.