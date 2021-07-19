Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 5,474,234 shares of the Banco Santander, S.A.(NYSE:SAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.16 Billion. SAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -25.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.85% since then. We note from Banco Santander, S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 Million.

Banco Santander, S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SAN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander, S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN): Trading Information Today

Although SAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.77- on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0758 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAN is forecast to be at a low of $3.07 and a high of $5.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.5%. Banco Santander, S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -232.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.48% per year for the next five years.

SAN Dividend Yield

Banco Santander, S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 – February 01, 2017. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Banco Santander, S.A. shares, and 1.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.82%. Banco Santander, S.A. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 112.14 Million shares worth $384.65 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.13% or 21.8 Million shares worth $74.77 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3143398 shares worth $11.98 Million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio held roughly 2.99 Million shares worth around $11.38 Million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.