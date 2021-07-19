B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 5,946,881 shares of the B2Gold Corp.(NYSE:BTG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.1 Billion. BTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.55, offering almost -94.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.855, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.9% since then. We note from B2Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.03 Million.

B2Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. B2Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG): Trading Information Today

Although BTG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.24- on Friday, Jul 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.0101 over the last five days. On the other hand, B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.06, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 81.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTG is forecast to be at a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +141.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect B2Gold Corp. to make $275.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 88.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.9%. B2Gold Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -45.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.8% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividend Yield

B2Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.1% of B2Gold Corp. shares, and 70.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.57%. B2Gold Corp. stock is held by 495 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 118.53 Million shares worth $510.85 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.22% or 97.14 Million shares worth $418.67 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 53131391 shares worth $223.68 Million, making up 5.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 45.3 Million shares worth around $231.03 Million, which represents about 4.3% of the total shares outstanding.