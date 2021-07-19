ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.73 or -19.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.40M. AACG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -537.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.42% since then. We note from ATA Creativity Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.18K.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Instantly AACG has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.75 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 160.50% year-to-date, but still up 13.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 2.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AACG is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.60%. ATA Creativity Global earnings are expected to increase by 40.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ATA Creativity Global shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. ATA Creativity Global stock is held by 8 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 84700.0 shares worth $0.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.24% or 77244.0 shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 21057.0 shares worth $92019.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.