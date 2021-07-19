ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.73 or -19.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.40M. AACG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -537.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.42% since then. We note from ATA Creativity Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.18K.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information
Instantly AACG has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.75 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 160.50% year-to-date, but still up 13.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 2.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AACG is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.
ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.60%. ATA Creativity Global earnings are expected to increase by 40.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.
AACG Dividends
ATA Creativity Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ATA Creativity Global shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. ATA Creativity Global stock is held by 8 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 84700.0 shares worth $0.37 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.24% or 77244.0 shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
The former held 21057.0 shares worth $92019.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.