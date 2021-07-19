Are NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 12,158,164 shares of the NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $755.88, and it changed around $29.44 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $468.66 Billion. NVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $835, offering almost -10.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $391.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.26% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.7 Million.

NVIDIA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NVDA as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NVIDIA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $4.1 for the current quarter.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Trading Information Today

Instantly NVDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $818.4 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.0795 over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $761.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVDA is forecast to be at a low of $440 and a high of $1000. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) projections and forecasts

NVIDIA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.58 percent over the past six months and at a 58.8% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +88.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.9%. NVIDIA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 52.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.84% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividend Yield

NVIDIA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 – August 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.31% per year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.02% of NVIDIA Corporation shares, and 67.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.35%. NVIDIA Corporation stock is held by 3182 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.7% of the shares, which is about 47.99 Million shares worth $25.62 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.3% or 45.45 Million shares worth $24.27 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16577379 shares worth $8.85 Billion, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.7 Million shares worth around $6.78 Billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.