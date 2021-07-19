Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AEHL Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.24 or 8.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.19M. AEHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -155.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.5% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.37% year-to-date, but still down -9.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 8.27% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHL is forecast to be at a low of $168.00 and a high of $168.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5481.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5481.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.66%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 49341.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.53% or 23331.0 shares worth $57860.0 as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14016.0 shares worth $44851.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares.