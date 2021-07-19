Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 13,984,074 shares of the Annaly Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:NLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.34, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.59 Billion. NLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.64, offering almost -15.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.03% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.97 Million.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NLY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY): Trading Information Today

Although NLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.90- on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0673 over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.79 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. to make $513.04 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $584.81 Million and $596.83 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.3%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.25% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividend Yield

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 9.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.72% per year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares, and 46.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.78%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock is held by 890 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.74% of the shares, which is about 122.26 Million shares worth $1.03 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 107.57 Million shares worth $908.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 39313532 shares worth $332.2 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 31.58 Million shares worth around $266.84 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.