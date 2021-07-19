An Analysis Of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.49, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44B. IOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.21, offering almost -141.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.39% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IOVA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.00 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.53% year-to-date, but still down -15.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -6.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IOVA is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -269.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.77 percent over the past six months and at a -10.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.70%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.78%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.91% of the shares, which is about 19.73 million shares worth $624.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.89% or 12.05 million shares worth $381.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 11.24 million shares worth $208.78 million, making up 7.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 7.26 million shares worth around $134.9 million, which represents about 4.75% of the total shares outstanding.