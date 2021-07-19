Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 10,725,821 shares of the Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.(NYSE:APT) have been traded, and its beta is -1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.98, and it changed around $1.19 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.58 Million. APT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.55, offering almost -184.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.38% since then. We note from Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 838.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.11 Million.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT): Trading Information Today

Instantly APT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.60- on Monday, Jul 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.2641 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 86.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APT is forecast to be at a low of $16.75 and a high of $16.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 86.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 102.4%. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 751% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.77% of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. shares, and 43.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.61%. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 1.07 Million shares worth $11.91 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.9% or 937.85 Thousand shares worth $10.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 467491 shares worth $5.21 Million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 315.05 Thousand shares worth around $3.07 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.