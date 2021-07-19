Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 8,611,785 shares of the Aethlon Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:AEMD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.82 Million. AEMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.49, offering almost -166.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.93% since then. We note from Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 417.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 Million.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aethlon Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD): Trading Information Today

Instantly AEMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.70- on Monday, Jul 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.1365 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 215.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 38.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 106.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEMD is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +135.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) projections and forecasts

Aethlon Medical, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +43.51 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 192.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.9%. Aethlon Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares, and 15.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.86%. Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 306.3 Thousand shares worth $621.79 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.11% or 171.18 Thousand shares worth $347.5 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 171182 shares worth $347.5 Thousand, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 55.02 Thousand shares worth around $95.74 Thousand, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.