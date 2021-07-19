A Business Review Of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.54M. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -402.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.72% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information
Instantly AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.11% year-to-date, but still down -15.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -24.19% down in the 30-day period.
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts
1 analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris Inc. to make $40.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 million and $37k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109,089.21%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.10%.
AEZS Dividends
Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.95%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.68 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.46% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 53097.0 shares worth $60530.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.