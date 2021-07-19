23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.89, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. ME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.16, offering almost -83.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.93% since then. We note from 23andMe Holding Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) trade information

Instantly ME has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.36 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.47% year-to-date, but still down -9.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) is -10.01% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ME is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) estimates and forecasts

ME Dividends

23andMe Holding Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of 23andMe Holding Co. shares, and 32.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.73%.