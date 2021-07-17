Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET): Can A Stock Be 30.45% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply a decrease of -3.58% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The XNET share’s 52-week high remains $11.22, putting it -197.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $241.24M, with average of 609.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

After registering a -3.58% downside in the last session, Xunlei Limited (XNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.14 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.82%, and -27.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 68.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XNET has been trading -218.3% off suggested target high and -218.3% from its likely low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited has its next earnings report out between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xunlei Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.65% of the shares at 14.65% float percentage. In total, 14.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.09 million shares (or 4.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 1.18 million shares, or about 1.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.73 million.

We also have Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 1.55 million.