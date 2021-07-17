Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Dropped -3.63 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.78, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The XHR share’s 52-week high remains $21.40, putting it -20.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.56. The company has a valuation of $1.95B, with average of 623.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XHR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.90 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.63%, and -14.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.88, implying an increase of 14.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XHR has been trading -29.36% off suggested target high and 15.64% from its likely low.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) shares are 7.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 102.44% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.60% this quarter before jumping 52.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $143.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.38 million and $61.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 489.60% before jumping 157.10% in the following quarter.

XHR Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s Major holders

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.36% of the shares at 86.03% float percentage. In total, 85.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.53 million shares (or 18.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $327.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.84 million shares, or about 15.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $271.23 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.56 million shares. This is just over 6.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.08 million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about 73.49 million.