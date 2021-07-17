WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Is Worth Considering At $21.56

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.56, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The WOW share’s 52-week high remains $21.81, putting it -1.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.72. The company has a valuation of $1.84B, with average of 409.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WOW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the last session, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.20 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.91%, and 29.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.30, implying an increase of 7.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WOW has been trading -39.15% off suggested target high and 35.06% from its likely low.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WideOpenWest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) shares are 94.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 188.24% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 54.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $281.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $276.54 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.60% annually.

WOW Dividends

WideOpenWest Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WideOpenWest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s Major holders

WideOpenWest Inc. insiders hold 4.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.25% of the shares at 82.86% float percentage. In total, 79.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crestview Partners III GP, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.39 million shares (or 36.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $426.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC with 7.18 million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $97.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 17.56 million.