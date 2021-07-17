Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.90, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$1.96 in intraday trading. The WBS share’s 52-week high remains $63.81, putting it -33.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.67. The company has a valuation of $4.13B, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 800.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WBS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.99.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.53 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.81%, and -16.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.64%. Short interest in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) saw shorts transact 3.67 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.30, implying an increase of 23.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $71.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WBS has been trading -48.23% off suggested target high and -14.82% from its likely low.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Webster Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) shares are -8.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.50% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.70% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $220.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217.66 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.40% annually.

WBS Dividends

Webster Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Webster Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 3.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.91%.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s Major holders

Webster Financial Corporation insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.89% of the shares at 90.86% float percentage. In total, 89.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.4 million shares (or 12.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $628.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.45 million shares, or about 9.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $465.67 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $192.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 141.25 million.