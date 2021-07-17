VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Up 34.55% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.70, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The VZIO share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -12.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.25. The company has a valuation of $4.63B, with average of 831.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VZIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.24 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.87%, and 14.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.86, implying an increase of 16.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VZIO has been trading -28.4% off suggested target high and -12.84% from its likely low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $383.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $536.33 million.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

VIZIO Holding Corp. insiders hold 73.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.08% of the shares at 11.74% float percentage. In total, 3.08% institutions holds shares in the company.