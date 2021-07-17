United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Down -77.72% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.69, to imply a decrease of -5.54% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The UTME share’s 52-week high remains $107.33, putting it -1135.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.15. The company has a valuation of $71.85M, with an average of 2.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 886.82K shares over the past 3 months.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

After registering a -5.54% downside in the last session, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.49 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.55%, and -85.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.72%. Short interest in United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw shorts transact 37480.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) estimates and forecasts

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Time Technology Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. insiders hold 54.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.05% of the shares at 0.12% float percentage. In total, 0.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 4556.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.