TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s (NYSE: TPGY) Stock Falls -2.27 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.03, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The TPGY share’s 52-week high remains $34.28, putting it -184.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.76. The company has a valuation of $529.92M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 738.03K shares over the past 3 months.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.17 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.59%, and -1.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.50%. Short interest in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw shorts transact 2.84 million shares and set a 5.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying an increase of 51.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPGY has been trading -107.81% off suggested target high and -107.81% from its likely low.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) estimates and forecasts

TPGY Dividends

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Major holders

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.21% of the shares at 63.21% float percentage. In total, 63.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 14.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Light Street Capital Management, LLC with 3.69 million shares, or about 10.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $72.25 million.

We also have AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 71400.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 1.4 million.