This Week’s -9.70% Loss In Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Taught Us Something New

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.64, to imply a decrease of -4.52% or -$0.74 in intraday trading. The SRG share’s 52-week high remains $24.04, putting it -53.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.69. The company has a valuation of $634.51M, with average of 315.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

After registering a -4.52% downside in the last session, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.30 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.70%, and -16.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 2.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRG has been trading -2.3% off suggested target high and -2.3% from its likely low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seritage Growth Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders hold 15.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.93% of the shares at 81.71% float percentage. In total, 68.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dalal Street, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.73 million shares (or 11.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.5 million shares, or about 10.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $82.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 20.34 million.