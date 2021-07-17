This Week’s -10.35% Loss In comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Taught Us Something New

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.07, to imply a decrease of -4.24% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The SCOR share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -28.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $324.79M, with average of 587.73K shares over the past 3 months.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

After registering a -4.24% downside in the last session, comScore Inc. (SCOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.35%, and -7.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.45%.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing comScore Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. comScore Inc. (SCOR) shares are 21.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.28% against 13.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.70% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $90.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.57 million and $91.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.60% before jumping 2.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 87.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. comScore Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

comScore Inc. insiders hold 16.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.66% of the shares at 80.27% float percentage. In total, 66.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.69 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 5.49 million shares, or about 9.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.09 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the comScore Inc. (SCOR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.77 million shares. This is just over 6.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 6.35 million.