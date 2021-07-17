This Is A Time To Invest In Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.90, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $22.70, putting it -52.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.70. The company has a valuation of $3.18B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.85 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.28%, and -19.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.95%. Short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw shorts transact 3.08 million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.30, implying an increase of 36.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ULCC has been trading -87.92% off suggested target high and -34.23% from its likely low.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $534.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $693.38 million.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 86.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.02% of the shares at 45.54% float percentage. In total, 6.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco American Value Fd. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund with 1.14 million shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.97 million.