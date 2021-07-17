This Is A Time To Invest In Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.01, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AVYA share’s 52-week high remains $34.06, putting it -36.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.84. The company has a valuation of $2.06B, with average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVYA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the last session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.45 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.37%, and -10.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.30, implying an increase of 27.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVYA has been trading -59.94% off suggested target high and -3.96% from its likely low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avaya Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares are 18.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.66% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before falling -38.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $730.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $747.99 million.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Avaya Holdings Corp. insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.61% of the shares at 114.36% float percentage. In total, 111.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.77 million shares (or 10.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 6.38 million shares, or about 7.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $122.11 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 3.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 43.24 million.