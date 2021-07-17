There Has Been A -6.29% Decline For Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI). So What’s Next?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply a decrease of -6.29% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The HCDI share’s 52-week high remains $8.36, putting it -195.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $41.18M, with average of 506.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

After registering a -6.29% downside in the last session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -6.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.29%, and -12.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.09%.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harbor Custom Development Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development Inc. insiders hold 23.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.09% of the shares at 15.72% float percentage. In total, 12.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 2.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.33 million shares, or about 2.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80000.0, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.