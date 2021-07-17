There Has Been A 3.12% Incline For Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO). So What’s Next?

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.45, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The DAO share’s 52-week high remains $47.70, putting it -112.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.62. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with average of 362.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Youdao Inc. (DAO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Youdao Inc. (DAO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.60 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.70%, and -6.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $224.80, implying an increase of 90.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $161.42 and $293.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAO has been trading -1207.8% off suggested target high and -619.02% from its likely low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Youdao Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares are -19.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.24% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -91.20% this quarter before jumping 39.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $205.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $281 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92.26 million and $137.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.20% before jumping 103.90% in the following quarter.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Youdao Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao Inc. insiders hold 4.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.79% of the shares at 67.64% float percentage. In total, 64.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.08 million shares (or 32.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $287.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. with 2.49 million shares, or about 6.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $59.3 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF holds roughly 9491.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8480.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.