The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.42, to imply a decrease of -4.72% or -$2.99 in intraday trading. The LOVE share’s 52-week high remains $95.51, putting it -58.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.64. The company has a valuation of $906.90M, with average of 420.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Lovesac Company (LOVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LOVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

After registering a -4.72% downside in the last session, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.68 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.46%, and -21.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $100.14, implying an increase of 39.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOVE has been trading -82.06% off suggested target high and -40.68% from its likely low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Lovesac Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are 19.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.21% against 17.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $90.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company has its next earnings report out between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lovesac Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders hold 12.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.11% of the shares at 120.69% float percentage. In total, 106.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.38 million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 0.87 million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49.17 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 4.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 4.88% of the shares, all valued at about 53.93 million.